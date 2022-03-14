Listen to Charli XCX’s tender new single, ‘Every Rule’

Charli XCX has shared a new song ‘Every Rule’, ahead of the release of her new album ‘Crash‘ this Friday (March 18) – listen below.

The slow-burning, tender ballad has a gentle beat, soft-synths and auto-tuned vocals throughout.

Last week, Charli XCX shared the full track listing for ‘Crash’, which is made up of 12 songs including ‘Every Rule’.

The new single is joined on the record by the previously unveiled ‘Good Ones‘, ‘Baby‘, her collaboration with Rina Sawayama, ‘Beg For You’ and her song with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, ‘New Shapes’.

Following the release of ‘Crash’, Charli will be heading out on a European and North American tour, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more.

Get your tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

26 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

APRIL 2022

1 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

MAY 2022

13 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21 – UEA – Norwich, UK

22 – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25 – Trianon – Paris, France

27 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

28 – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30 – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

JUNE 2022

2 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN member Vernon spoke about his love for the English singer and their recent collaboration.

Last month, the K-pop idol teamed up with Charli on a special remix of ‘Beg For You’, where he contributed a brand-new English-language verse. The remix came shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, after fans suggested that the duo work together.