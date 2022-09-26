Listen to Chris’, FKA Christine And The Queens, moving new single ‘Rien Dire’

Chris, the French singer formerly known as Christine And The Queens, has shared moving new single ‘rien dire’ from his forthcoming album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’.

It follows his previous single ‘Je te vois enfin’ and comes after the singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – “injured himself on stage while dancing” earlier this month. You can listen to the track below.

As a result, Chris pushed back the release of his ‘Redcar…’ album from September 23 to November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Advertisement

The artist’s accompanying live shows were also scheduled to take place at Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on September 22 and 23, and the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 30. The French performances have since been moved to November 9 and 10. A new date for the London concert is yet to be announced.

Last month saw Chris open up about his gender identity, pronouns, and the new moniker for his upcoming record.

In the three-minute video posted to TikTok, Chris explained: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.” Chris has since updated his pronouns to he/him on social media.

Gender and sexuality has been a recurring topic of discussion for Chris over the years. The musician spoke to the BBC about his views on gender and sexual identity back in 2016, in which he explained that he doesn’t see gender as “an obstacle” or “a definition”.

As for his new album itself, Chris said: “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”