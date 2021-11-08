Listen to City Girls’ bold new track ‘Scared’

City Girls have shared new song ‘Scared’, which is the lead single from the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix film Bruised. Listen to ‘Scared’ below.

The film, starring and directed by Halle Berry, follows a disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jackie Justice, who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while dealing with the return of her six-year-old son.

‘Scared’ is a fearless-sounding track full of swagger in which the hip-hop duo, comprised of JT and Yung Miami, rap about taking no prisoners.

City Girls released their second album ‘City on Lock’ in June 2020. In the same year, they also linked up with Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat and Mulatto for an all-star remix of Chloe x Halle’s single, ‘Do It’.

Other artists set to appear on the ‘Bruised’ soundtrack, which was executive produced by Berry and Cardi B, include Saweetie, Flo Milli, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Baby Tate, and more.

Berry recently revealed details of an incident that left her with broken ribs while filming the new Netflix movie.

Meanwhile, former UFC fighter Cat Zingano is suing Berry according to reports, claiming that the actress promised her a part in ‘Bruised’.

The MMA drama also stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, Adan Canto and Shamier Anderson, and is scheduled for release on Netflix on November 24. The full soundtrack is set to release on November 19.