Listen to Clairo cover Carole King’s ‘You’ve Got a Friend’

Clairo has shared a cover of Carole King‘s 1971 song ‘You’ve Got a Friend’, recorded in one take with just piano and vocals.

The songwriter – real name Claire Cottrill – shared the stunning, sparse rendition of King’s ‘Tapestry’ standout to her SoundCloud page earlier today (September 15). Listen below:

It’s the latest in a string of covers Clairo has shared to her SoundCloud page in recent months. The singer-songwriter has previously released lo-fi renditions of Carly Simon’s ‘Nobody Does It Better’, Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ and ‘Brown Trout Blues’ by Johnny Flynn, among others.

Last week, Clairo debuted two new songs on acoustic guitar while performing from home as part of A.G. Cook‘s Appleville charity livestream. Sharing the performance on Instagram, she wrote, “no idea when these will see the light of day but i thought i’d share a couple things i’m working on now.”

100 Gecs, Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito and Cook himself also appeared as part of the ticketed event. All proceeds from the livestream went to Mermaids, a UK charity supporting transgender young people and their families, and Black Cultural Archives, the UK’s first national Black heritage centre.

In April, Clairo revealed she’d begun work on her second full-length album. The LP will follow up her 2018 debut ‘Immunity’.

In a five-star review of the album, NME called ‘Immunity’ an album “a comforter that wraps itself around you when you’re feeling low and a resilient reminder that there are brighter times ahead”.

“It’s also a great big gleaming signpost that its creator is one of the smartest, subtlest young musicians around, and someone with plenty more tricks up her sleeve.”

