Listen to Clairo cover The Strokes’ ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’

Clairo has shared her rendition of The Strokes‘ ‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ – listen below.

The ‘Bags’ singer, whose real name is Claire Cottrill, has covered a demo version of the ‘First Impressions Of Earth’ (2005) opener ‘You Only Live Once’, which The Strokes released as a B-side on the ‘Heart In A Cage’ single.

Cottrill’s version hears her play the song as an acoustic duet with Jake Passmore of the London band SCORS.

Clairo started the year off with a couple of demos, ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk’ and ‘Everything I Know’ before sharing a number of stripped back covers during the coronavirus pandemic. Among them were Carole King’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend’, Johnny Flynn’s ‘Brown Trout Blues’ and Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’.

In early September, the musician debuted two new songs on acoustic guitar while performing from home as part of A.G. Cook‘s Appleville charity livestream. Sharing the performance on Instagram, she wrote: “no idea when these will see the light of day but i thought i’d share a couple things i’m working on now.”

100 Gecs, Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito and Cook himself also appeared as part of the ticketed event. All proceeds from the stream went to Mermaids, a UK charity supporting transgender young people and their families, and Black Cultural Archives, the UK’s first national Black heritage centre.

In April, Clairo revealed she’d started work on her second full-length album. The LP will follow up her 2018 debut ‘Immunity’.