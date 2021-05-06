Listen to Coldplay’s brand new single ‘Higher Power’

After teasing for the past week, Coldplay have officially returned with the release of their new single ‘Higher Power’.

READ MORE: Every single Coldplay song ranked in order of greatness

News of the song was initially shared last week, with the band revealing that it was written with pop songwriting juggernaut Max Martin.

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” the band wrote on social media last week.

“It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”

Coldplay have also shared the song’s music video, which sees the band perform in front of a stack of shipping containers, with holograms of alien-like beings dancing around them.

Watch the video for ‘Higher Power’, directed by Paul Dugdale, below.

‘Higher Power’ premiered with a special link-up to the International Space Station, getting its first play on an “extraterrestrial transmission” to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is on board the ISS.

The release of the song also follows a mysterious new project the band are teasing titled ‘Alien Radio’.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the song performed by Chris Martin and co., as they’ll be giving ‘Higher Power’ its live debut on American Idol this weekend. The performance comes in conjunction with Martin acting as a mentor for the show’s contestants, as they tackle songs from Coldplay’s discography in a Coldplay-themed episode.

Next week, Coldplay are also set to open the 2021 BRIT Awards, where they’ll be performing on a pontoon floating down the Thames. They join a performance lineup including Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Headie One, and Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk.

Last month, Chris Martin asked fans to send in videos of themselves singing the closing “woah-oh-ohs” of their 2008 hit ‘Viva La Vida’. While not confirmed as yet, fans have speculated that it has something to do with Coldplay’s forthcoming performance at Glastonbury’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream event.

Taking place on the weekend of May 22 and 23, the livestream event, which will also include performances from HAIM, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and more, will be streamed to UK cinemas.