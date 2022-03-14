Listen to Coming Up Roses’ heavy new single, ‘Slingshots’

Singaporean alternative rock outfit Coming Up Roses have shared a new single, ‘Slingshots’.

READ MORE: Houg – ‘The Biting Tempo’ review: Disaffected funk-pop wrestling with time and its lessons

Coming Up Roses shared the heavy new track on streaming platforms on Friday (March 11). Produced by Leonard Soosay, ‘Slingshots’ starts off with a mellow acoustic guitar line and melancholic vocals from bassist and singer Emily Sera before building into a pummelling guitar-driven crescendo.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Slingshots’ below.

The single’s darker sound echoes a somber theme that touches upon the plight that innocent children face through senseless acts of violence like war and mass-shootings, through lyrics like “Don’t cry as we say goodbye / You’ve tried but we turned a blind eye / I’m trapped inside / Who can save me now?”.

‘Slingshots’ is the second track that Coming Up Roses have released this year, following ‘Glass Stained Eyes’ in January. The newly released single will also mark the third and final preview of the band’s upcoming EP, ‘Everything Is’, which is set to release in May. The EP will also also feature ‘All Our Time’, which the band released in October last year.

Coming Up Roses consists of vocalist/bassist Emily Sera, guitarists Darius Oon and Lorenzo Romero and drummer Bruce Tan. The band released their debut EP ‘Waters’ in May 2019, which included singles like ‘Fall’, ‘Lies’ and the title track.