Listen to Converge’s pummelling new single ‘Coil’

Massachusetts hardcore outfit Converge have shared a new song titled ‘Coil’, an eruptive new preview from their forthcoming collaborative album ‘Bloodmoon: I’.

‘Coil’ begins with a sparse, hauntingly beautiful melody, upheld by a pulsating bass line, that paves the way for a cataclysmic peak.

Listen to the rollicking track below:

The single arrives a little over a month after Converge announced ‘Bloodmoon: I’, set for release on November 19 via Epitaph (with a vinyl pressing set to arrive on June 24, 2022 via Deathwish). The band’s 10th full-length effort, ‘Bloodmoon: I’ sports input from goth-rocker Chelsea Wolfe, multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm and Cave In frontman Stephen Brodsky.

Upon the album’s announcement, Converge shared lead single ‘Blood Moon’. Explaining that song (and the collaborative project at large), frontman Jacob Bannon said: “We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music. Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding.”

The band began working on ‘Bloodmoon: I’ in late 2019. Early demos were spearheaded by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, producing the sessions from his own studio, God City, in the band’s batting grounds of Salem. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, the album was finished remotely.