Listen to Courting’s cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Bad Idea Right?’

Courting have shared their cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Bad Idea Right?’ – check it out below.

The Liverpool band took on Rodrigo’s summer 2023 hit from her new album ‘GUTS‘, putting their indie spin on the rowdy anthem.

Their version kicks up the energy levels, complete with a wild scream from frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill towards the end of the song.

Listen to it below.

Courting’s second LP is out Friday (January 26), which NME described in a three-star review as an album “perpetually in motion” that’s “both ambitious and scattershot at once”.

It added: “What’s clear is that the playful, “for the plot” vibe of a band that started on a lark is beginning to transform into something close to remarkable.”

Reviewing the group live in Liverpool last year, NME described the performance as a “thrilling show that’s big, clever and funny as fuck”.

The group spoke to NME back in 2022 about being in a band that’s “more traditionally weird than a lot of the acts that get booked on massive festival lineups”.

“We want to bring people together, while simultaneously attempting to win over those who may just be [at a festival] to listen to Arctic Monkeys or The 1975. Weird, brilliant stuff is happening on the smaller stages – and we want to be proof of that,” said Murphy-O’Neill.

“I just think, in the cockiest way possible, we’re a year or two ahead of the curve [with ‘Guitar Music’],” he added of their sound. “Realistically, what we’re doing right now is likely going to happen in post-punk soon.

“I’m surprised we’re trendsetting, for once.”