Listen to Crawlers’ grungy new single ‘Call It Love’

Crawlers have returned with their grungy new single ‘Call It Love’ – listen to the track below.

The song is the latest taste of the group’s upcoming debut album, ‘The Mess We Seem to Make’, which will be released on February 16, 2024. You can pre-order the album here.

Lead singer Holly Minto has said: “’Call It Love’ romanticises the desire to love someone despite it being a toxic situation. You call a relationship love because you feel like that’s what you deserve, but that doesn’t mean that that’s what it actually is.”

Speaking about the forthcoming album, Minto continued: “This album debut

comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and

saying exactly what we wanted to. I think that’s a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being

honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out – trying, failing, and

pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits.”

In March, the Liverpool band released the single ‘That Time of Year Always’, an anthemic track that detailed the hardships of seasonal depression. In September, they followed up with another single, ‘Would You Come to My Funeral’.

Crawlers broke through with their debut self-titled EP in 2021, with lead single ‘Come Over (Again)’ amassing over 34 million streams on Spotify alone. The four-piece have since gone on to open up for My Chemical Romance at their Warrington show in May 2022, and have appeared at festivals including The Great Escape, SXSW and Reading & Leeds.

In November last year, the band, who were included in this year’s NME 100, dropped their debut mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’. In a four-star review, NME said that Crawlers “embody what it means to be a young band for the current moment – fluid in style, chronically online and willing to take on difficult subjects in a thoughtful way.”