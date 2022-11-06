Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’

Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records.

READ MORE: Creeper live in London: a pantomime of gothic spectacle

Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.

The track was officially announced at the end of Creeper’s one-off London show at the Roundhouse on Friday (November 4), where they performed for their biggest-ever crowd as a headlining band. The show ended with frontman Will Gould being “decapitated” – echoing their infamous “final” show at KOKO in May of 2018 – which represented the current era of Creeper’s in-band narrative coming to an end.

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Ghost Brigade’ below, then see footage of Gould’s “decapitation” from Friday’s show:

‘Ghost Brigade’ comes as Creeper’s first release to follow their ‘American Noir’ EP, which arrived last July on the back of singles ‘Midnight’ and ‘America At Night’. In a four-star review, NME’s Dannii Leivers called it “a truly significant entry in Creeper’s discography.”, writing: “These songs sound truly timeless, exist outside of trend and genre and are instantly recognisable as the work of their creators.”

Creeper’s next shows will be in Australia, where they’ll open for Enter Shikari later this month. The two bands will also perform alongside each other at next year’s Slam Dunk.