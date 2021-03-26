Listen to Crwn’s remix of ‘Prayers’ by Leanne & Naara

Filipino singer-songwriter duo Leanne & Naara have released a new remix for their 2020 track ‘Prayers’ by electronic producer Crwn.

Crwn takes a light touch for the remix, adding laidback beats and subtle synths to the sparse, acoustic original while keeping focus on its soulful gospel overtones.

Watch Leanne & Naara unwind with glasses wine and a chat in the official visualiser for the ‘Prayers’ remix here:

The original track featured on Leanne & Naara’s debut album, ‘Daybreak’, which was released last November. ‘Prayers’ was one of the duo’s favourites from the record, they said on Instagram, “so we thought a new spin won’t hurt.”

In January, Leanne & Naara performed at the 6th Wish Music Awards, where the duo clinched the award for Song Collaboration of the Year for ‘Habangbuhay’, with Noel Cabangon. That month, they also headlined the first virtual edition of concert series Karpos Live alongside Clara Benin.

Crwn – also known as King Puentespina – made his debut as a producer in 2015. He rose to prominence through his work on singer-songwriter Jess Connelly’s 2015 EP ‘How I Love’. Since then, Crwn has worked with the likes of Clara Benin and August Wahh, releasing with the latter the 2019 EP ‘Labyrinth’. Last year, he released the two tracks ‘Moment To Moment’ and ‘From Time To Time’.