Listen to DABOYWAY’s lively comeback single ‘Cake Diet’

Veteran Thai hip-hop artist DABOYWAY has released ‘Cake Diet’, his first solo release since his 2020 self-titled album.

DABOYWAY dropped the single alongside a carnival fever dream of a music video on October 5 featuring the rapper and his Mardi Gras-themed entourage making a trip to a carnival, where cake fights ensue.

“I do what I does / Don’t need a socket cause I am the plug / Get to the money and I’m turning it up / It’s getting real hot we walking it out / Candles on cake and I’m blowing it out / Foreigns on foreigns and showing it out,” Daboyway raps to a thumping electro beat straight out of a rave.

Advertisement

Watch Daboyway’s music video for ‘Cake Diet’ below.

DABOYWAY most recently featured on the May 2021 track ‘Watch Yourself (Southeast Asia version)’ by collective Locals Only Sound, which also featured Singaporean rappers ALYPH, Fariz Jabba and Yung Raja, as well as Indonesia’s Rayi Putra.

He previously appeared on the Def Jam Thailand collaboration track ‘Thai School’ with up-and-coming rapper Artilla and duo Ziggarice in September 2020 following the release of his self-titled debut album earlier that year. The album notably included the track ‘WAY UP’ alongside Malaysian rap mogul Joe Flizzow and his compatriot Zamaera.

In other music news from Thailand, Alec Orachi and Phum Viphurit will join Indonesian acts .Feast and Kuntari at the Taiwanese indie music festival LUCFest this November. Over 70 acts from Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Singapore and Canada will perform at the festival which is set to be held from November 3 to 6 at six stages spread throughout Tainan.

The festival will also be held in conjunction with a convention that will feature over 200 international industry professionals.