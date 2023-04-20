Listen to Daft Punk’s ‘Give Life Back To Music’ studio outtakes

Daft Punk have shared some studio outtakes of their track ‘Give Life Back To Music’ – you can listen below.

The original version of the song serves as the opener to the French duo’s fourth and final album ‘Random Access Memories’, which turns 10 years old in 2023.

In February, the band – comprising Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – announced a special anniversary edition of the Grammy-winning record. The forthcoming collection was then previewed by ‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’.

Advertisement

Today (April 20), Daft Punk released another cut from the expanded reissue in the form of ‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)’.

Clocking in at six-minutes-and-21-seconds, the tune is essentially a pre-production demo version of ‘Give Life Back To Music’, boasting orchestral elements that combine with classical piano and harpsichord.

A shorter two-minute-and-38-second edit of ‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)’ is also available on streaming platforms. Additionally, an accompanying visual has landed on YouTube – listen and watch here:

Advertisement

The 10-year anniversary reissue of ‘Random Access Memories’ is due for release on May 12 – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Featuring 35 minutes of outtakes and unheard demos, the extended album will be available across various formats including 3 LPs, 2 CDs, and streaming. A spatial audio (Atmos) mix of the original record will also be made available for the first time.

The full tracklist is as follows:

‘Give Life Back To Music’

‘The Game Of Love’

‘Giorgio by Moroder’

‘Within’

‘Instant Crush’

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’

‘Touch’

‘Get Lucky’

‘Beyond’

‘Motherboard’

‘Fragments Of Time’

‘Doin’ It Right’

‘Contact’

‘Horizon’ (Japan CD)

‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)

‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo)

‘GL’ (Early Take)

‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished)

‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests)

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’

‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)

NME recently explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature.

Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021 after almost 30 years together. Earlier this month, Bangalter opened up about his career since – and explained the reasons behind the duo’s breakup.