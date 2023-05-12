Listen to Daft Punk’s previously unreleased Julian Casablancas collab ‘Infinity Repeating’

Daft Punk have shared a previously unreleased song featuring Julian Casablancas, titled ‘Infinity Repeating’. Check it out below.

The track was released as part of the new anniversary edition of the band’s fourth and final album, ‘Random Access Memories’, which first came out a decade ago next week.

Released today (May 12), the new version of the album celebrates the 10-year milestone by featuring over 30 minutes of previously unreleased music — including demos and outtakes from the recording sessions.

Advertisement

One of which is the previously unheard track ‘Infinity Repeating’, which enlists The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas. Check out the track below.

The track was recorded by the electronic duo and Casablancas back in 2013, and also enlists other members from the latter’s other rock band, The Voidz. It marked the second time that Casablancas teamed up with Daft Punk on the album — having also featured on the fan-favourite ‘Instant Crush’.

‘Infinity Repeating’ was first teased to fans earlier this week (May 9), and the previously-unreleased song had its world premiere at the Centre Pompidou in Paris yesterday (May 11).

On its website, promoters at the museum boasted that the event would provide guests with the opportunity to hear the new track in an “ultra-high fidelity” and “cinematic” format — using a sound system that enlisted over 30 speakers.

As well as featuring the original tracklist, which includes hits such as ‘Get Lucky’, the new 10th-anniversary edition also includes studio outtakes of the album opener ‘Give Live Back To Music’, vocoder tests of ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ and the song ‘Horizon’, which previously only appeared on the Japanese version of the CD. Find the full tracklist below.

The tracklist for Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition)’ is:

Advertisement

‘Give Life Back To Music’

‘The Game Of Love’

‘Giorgio by Moroder’

‘Within’

‘Instant Crush’

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’

‘Touch’

‘Get Lucky’

‘Beyond’

‘Motherboard’

‘Fragments Of Time’

‘Doin’ it right’

‘Contact’

‘Horizon’ (Japan CD)

‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)

‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo)

‘GL’ (Early Take)

‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished)

‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests)

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’

‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)

In other Daft Punk news, earlier this year, Thomas Bangalter explained the reasons behind the duo’s split in 2021.

“My concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence go beyond its use in music creation,” he said, explaining that fans often misunderstood their music.

“[In Daft Punk,] we tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology,” he continued. “As much as I love this character, the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Following them calling it quits, Bangalter announced his first solo album in over 20 years, ‘Mythologies’ – which was originally conceived as a ballet score and performed at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux last July.