Listen to David Bowie’s new 1999 live album ‘Something In The Air’

The latest David Bowie rarity has landed – listen to the star’s new live album ‘Something In The Air’, recorded at a 1999 gig in Paris, below.

The reissue is the latest in a string of Bowie archival titles to be released as of late, with his 1975 album ‘Young Americans’ set to receive a limited edition vinyl reissue in celebration of its 45th anniversary next month.

Read more: These amazing gigs had objectively perfect set lists

‘Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)’ is a 15-track LP capturing Bowie’s 1999 performance in France as part of his ‘Hours Tour’, will be the next to be released.

Advertisement

Originally recorded on October 14 1999 at the Elysée Montmartre venue in Paris, the album was recorded after Bowie received France’s highest artistic order – the Commandeurs of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Listen to the new album below.

The new album follows the release of Bowie’s live album ‘LiveAndWell.com’, which came out back in May. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.

Another live album, ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’, was also released for the first time in July.

Advertisement

Continuing the trend of Bowie reissues coming out across 2020, ‘ChangesNowBowie’, a nine-track mostly acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York during rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden, came out to mark this year’s Record Store Day.