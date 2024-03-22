Listen to David Guetta’s trancey remix of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’

David Guetta has shared a new trancey remix of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s hit song ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’. Check it out below.

The new version of the 2001 classic comes following the song climbing up the charts again in recent months, after it appeared in an already-iconic scene at the end of Saltburn.

Gaining traction on TikTok after the feature, the original track has gone on to reach platinum status in the UK, and make the charts in the US for the first time, hitting Gold certification across the pond.

Now, having accumulated over 140million streams and peaking at Number Two on the UK singles chart – 22 years after its first release – David Guetta has put his own spin on the original song, and remixed it as a high-energy club track.

Check it out below.

The world-renowned DJ putting his own signature spin on the song also comes just weeks after she shared a remix of another song featured in the Saltburn soundtrack – Mason and Princess Superstar’s song ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’.

Released last month, the re-envisioned track took a similar approach – giving the original a new club-ready feel.

As well as receiving more chart success with ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has also made numerous TV appearances thanks to the track’s resurgence. These include a live performance at the BAFTAs earlier this year and her US debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Last month she also announced details of a US tour, which will kick off on May 30, with an opening show at August Hall in San Francisco. Find remaining tickets here.

More recently, the singer made headlines after paying tribute to the victims of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks before performing ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ at Le Bataclan.

Speaking to NME at the start of this year, Ellis-Bextor talked about the unexpected experience of achieving success in America this late into her career.

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them, [‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ is] a new song, and that’s bonkers. It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is,” she said.

“The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.”