Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s cover of Yoko Ono’s ‘Waiting For The Sunrise’

Death Cab For Cutie have shared a cover of Yoko Ono‘s ‘Waiting For The Sunrise’ – check it out below.

The track appears on new album ‘Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono’, a tribute album to the musician that’s been curated by Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard.

‘Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono’ will be released on February 18 via Canvasback Music / Atlantic. Curated by Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, it features 14 new versions of Ono’s tracks performed by a range of artists.

David Byrne and Yo La Tengo, for example, took on a collaborative cover of ‘Who Has Seen The Wind?’, shared earlier this month as the record’s lead single.

Listen to Death Cab’s cover of 1973’s ‘Waiting For The Sunrise’ below.

Elsewhere on the album are covers by Deerhoof and The Flaming Lips, who have both previously collaborated with Ono, plus contributions from Sharon Van Etten, Jay Som, US Girls and more.

The album will also be accompanied by a podcast hosted by Gibbard and music journalist Jenny Eliscu, which features in-depth discussions of Ono’s music and legacy.

Pre-orders for ‘Ocean Child’ are available now, and a portion of all proceeds from the record will be donated to WhyHunger. Ono has supported the non-profit organisation, and their efforts in fighting hunger and poverty, for decades.

In a statement shared with the album’s announcement, Gibbard said: “Yoko makes art that teaches all of us that peace is possible. [This album] was born out of both love and frustration.

“The ‘love’ part is pretty obvious; It is the seemingly bottomless well of inspiration and enjoyment Yoko Ono’s music has provided me and I must assume everyone else present here on this compilation. The ‘frustration’ part, on the other hand, goes back decades.”

Reviewing the new compilation, NME called it “a decidedly strange record with flashes of beauty and brilliance. How utterly Yoko.”