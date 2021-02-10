Listen to December Avenue’s romantic new single, ‘Unfamiliar’

Filipino alternative-rock outfit December Avenue have released their latest single, ‘Unfamiliar’.

The English-language track, which was released earlier today (February 10), rhapsodises about a new, liberating love ahead of Valentine’s Day this weekend. It features subtle electronic elements set against power ballad-esque electric guitar chords and thumping drums.

Listen to December Avenue’s ‘Unfamiliar’ below.

‘Unfamiliar’ is the result of December Avenue taking a new approach to their songwriting, which has “somehow matured along with the sound”, vocalist and guitarist Zel Bautista said in a statement to Bandwagon. “[It’s a] bit challenging really since we’re trying to reach a different market, global audience.”

Guitarist Jem Manuel added that the band expanded their musical palettes to create a new sound: “We wanted to make it sound fresh, so some of the songs have a lot of electronic elements which are somewhat new to Dec Ave’s repertoire.”

Per Bandwagon, a music video for ‘Unfamiliar’ will be released soon.

‘Unfamiliar’ is the band’s first release of the year, following December single ‘Polaris’. Their last full-length album was ‘Langit Mong Bughaw’, released 2019. That year, the band were the Philippines’ most-streamed artist on Spotify.

December Avenue got their start in 2008, and over the years have amassed a strong following through songs like ‘Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw’, ‘Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-Ibig’, ‘Sleep Tonight’ and ‘Fallin’’ featuring Clara Benin.