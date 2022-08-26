Listen to dia maté’s freeing new single, ‘Kalimutan’

Filipino singer-songwriter dia maté has dropped her latest single called ‘Kalimutan’.

The song arrived today (August 26) on all digital streaming platforms via Island Records Philippines. The track, sung in both English and Tagalog, marks the artist’s venture into the pop genre.

Challenged by collaborator Quest to write a happy song, the singer came out with a track about her personal growth. “It is about accepting who you are, moving on from the past and finally moving forward with positive emotion,” she said in a statement. “The journey to acceptance can be a difficult experience. But when you are finally there, life becomes a little bit brighter.”

She opens the chorus by embracing herself: “But now it’s clear to see / Everything’s meant to be / I can finally be free / I can finally be me / You see, all I need to be happy is me”, she sings, before going to the hook, “Kalimutan / Pwede nang kalimutan (Now, I can finally forget)”.

‘Kalimutan’ is her second single of the year. It follows her January release called ‘Fantasy’, produced by singer-producer Fern.

dia maté first collaborated with Fern. for her 2021 single ‘One Of The Boys’. In the same year, she also put out the four-track EP titled ‘don’t quote me’.