Listen to Dipha Barus’ vibrant new single ‘Flower’ featuring Jackie Castro

Indonesian dance music producer and DJ Dipha Barus has released his second single of the year, titled ‘Flower’.

The vibrant dance track features Columbian-American pop singer Jackie Castro. ‘Flower’ combines a number of genres that Dipha Barus has experimented with throughout his decade-long career, including house, pop and future bass.

Listen to the track below.

Advertisement

Dipha Barus and Castro first met in January 2020 when the producer was in Los Angeles for a studio session. The two got to talking about what makes them grateful, which ended up being the theme of their collaboration.

‘Flower’ is Dipha Barus’ second single of the year, following January’s ‘Tidak Ada Salju di Sini, Pt. 7’ (‘No Snow Here, Pt. 7’) featuring Hindia (aka .Feast frontman Baskara Putra).

According to a press statement, Dipha Barus is also completing work on a new album titled ‘Humankind’.

In December, Dipha Barus performed for DWP Virtual. The online festival set featured performances from Hindia, Monica Carina, Kallula and Nadin Amizah.

Dipha Barus is also known for his remixes, including of Lauv’s ‘Easy Love’, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX’s ‘1999’, and Diplo and Dillon Francis’ ‘Que Que’.

Advertisement

Dipha Barus signed with New York dance music label Ultra Music in 2019, and has since collaborated with the likes of CADE and more.