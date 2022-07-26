Listen to Djo’s new song, ‘Gloom’, the second single from ‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery

Djo, the solo music moniker of Stranger Things star Joe Keery, has released ‘Gloom’, a new single lifted from his upcoming sophomore album.

The track, which sees the actor and musician sing atop pulsating, fuzzy beats, is the second to be shared from Djo’s upcoming solo LP ‘Decide’, following last month’s release of lead single ‘Change’. Listen below:

Advertisement

‘Decide’ is set for release on September 16, and was produced by Adam Thein, whom Keery collaborated with on Djo’s debut 2019 album, ‘Twenty Twenty’. Earlier this week, Keery shared a promotional video for ‘Gloom’ to Djo’s Instagram, inviting fans to call a hotline where they’d be played a snippet of the new song as hold music.

Prior to his solo Djo project, Keery was part of the Chicago rock band Post Animal, but parted ways with the psychedelic group in 2019 due to acting commitments. Keery released the standalone single ‘Keep Your Head Up’ in late 2020, and this year reprised his role as Steve Harrington in the latest season of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Speaking of adopting the Djo moniker during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last week, Keery described the wig-wearing character as an “alter ego sort of musician”.

“[The name is] connected to me, but it’s not directly connected to me…I was kind of inspired by Andy Kaufman, you know? So that was kind of the idea,” Keery said.

Keery joins a slew of Stranger Things cast members who have ventured in music. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the sci-fi series, released the EP ‘Scout’ in 2018, as part of the now-defunct rock group Calpurnia.

More recently, Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke last week released the music video for ‘Thérèse’, the first single for the actor and musician’s forthcoming second album, ‘MOSS’.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with NME, Hawke said ‘Thérèse’ is about “gender and misogyny and the way women are generally looked at from a young age as sexual creatures,” while revealing that ‘MOSS’ was “written from the point of view of [her] high school self.”