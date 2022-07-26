Listen to Doldrey’s pummelling comeback single ‘Blood Of The Serpent’

Singaporean death punk band Doldrey have released their first single in three years called ‘Blood Of The Serpent’.

The single arrived today (July 26), available for listening on Iron Lung Records’ Bandcamp. It will be part of the punk act’s upcoming debut album ‘Celestial Deconstruction’. The record is slated for release on August 19 and will feature 11 tracks, including ‘Lentum Mortiis’, ‘Marked For Death’ and ‘Fall Of Doldrey’.

Listen to ‘Blood Of The Serpent’ below.

<a href="https://ironlungrecords.bandcamp.com/album/celestial-deconstruction-lungs-204">Celestial Deconstruction (LUNGS-204) by DOLDREY</a>

The Singaporean rockers also announced the preorders of their LP, available in digital format for SGD$9 and two vinyl versions starting at $19. Physical CDs will also be sold for $11 via Pulverised Records.

‘Celestial Deconstruction’ will be the band’s first full-length effort, following their self-titled debut EP in 2017 and the 2019 mini-album ‘Invocation Of Doom’. According to Doldrey, the album is “decidedly more metal” than their past releases, with a sound that they described as “pure thrashing nastiness”.

In other rock and metal news, Guns N’ Roses have announced a one-night only concert at the Singapore National Stadium on November 12. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (July 28). The iconic rock band will perform in Bangkok on November 9 as well, with tickets available now.