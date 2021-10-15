Listen to Don Broco’s fiery new pit-starting anthem ‘Endorphins’

Don Broco have shared a fiery new track called ‘Endorphins’ – you can listen to the pit-starting anthem below.

It’s the latest taste of the Bedford band’s fourth studio album, ‘Amazing Things’, which has so far been previewed by the tracks ‘Gumshield’, ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’, ‘One True Prince’ and ‘Uber’.

Amazing things is set to be released next week (October 22), after it was rescheduled last month due to COVID-related vinyl delays.

Advertisement

In a statement at the time, Don Broco said: “Hey guys, we’ve got some important news to share with you regarding the upcoming release of our album ‘Amazing Things’. We’ve been told this week that due to Covid related vinyl delays, we have no choice but to delay the release date to 22 October.

“We want everyone to be able to experience ‘Amazing Things’ all at the same time and are gutted we have to wait a little longer, but promise it’s going to be worth it. Thank you so much to everyone who’s pre-ordered the album so far.”

You can listen to ‘Endorphins’ below:

Don Broco are gearing up to head out on their headline UK tour later this month, kicking off at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on October 25.

The band’s tour will include stops in Manchester, Portsmouth, Nottingham, Newcastle, Norwich, before ending with a pair of shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 5 and 6. You can see the full list of dates below:

Advertisement

OCTOBER, 2021

25 – Glasgow Barrowlands

27 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

28 – Manchester, Academy

29 – Manchester, Academy

31 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

NOVEMBER, 2021

1 – Nottingham, Rock City

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

4 – Norwich, UEA

5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

6 – London, O2 Academy Brixton