Listen to Donald Glover’s new EP created for TV show ‘Swarm’

Donald Glover has shared a new EP created in conjunction with his new horror TV series Swarm.

The new Amazon Prime Video series was created by Glover alongside Janine Nabers, and features Billie Eilish in her acting debut.

The series follows a young woman named Dre whose obsession with one of the world’s biggest pop stars as well as an unexpected trauma involving her sister, Marissa (Chloe Bailey), sets her on a dark journey across the country.

As Dre continues on her increasingly violent path, she encounters characters played by Damson Idris (Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid) as well as Byron Bowers, Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson, internet personality Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin and American Auto breakout X Mayo.

New music from Glover was shared in the show’s trailer, and now a full six-track EP has been released in conjunction with the show landing on Amazon.

The songs see Glover collaborate with the show’s fictional star Ni’jah (Nirine S. Brown) and features contributions from Fam Udeorji, Teo Halm, Jeff Kleinman and others.

Listen to the ‘Swarm’ EP below.

Back in January, Glover spoke about whether or not his musical alter ego Childish Gambino was retired during an interview at the Golden Globes 2023.

“I’m making music right now,” he told Laverne Cox. “I love it. I’m in the studio, I’ve been bringing people in, secret people, and working on things.”

At the Golden Globes, Glover said he was “just making [music] for fun right now. But soon, something will happen I promise. Something will happen.”

Glover’s last full musical release as Childish Gambino arrived in 2020 with the album ‘3.15.20’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The impressive ‘3.15.20’ is well worth the wait — we’ll keep our fingers firmly crossed, then, that he doesn’t give in to his past evasiveness and take the record down again.”