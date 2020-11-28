Listen to Drake and Lil Wayne collaborate on new track ‘BB King Freestyle’

Regular collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne have teamed up for a new track called ‘BB King Freestyle’.

The track is taken from Wayne’s new DJ Khaled-hosted mixtape ‘No Ceilings 3’, which landed last night (November 27). The 20-track tape, available exclusively through Datpiff, also features guest spots from Young Thug, Cory Gunz, and Gudda Gudda.

On ‘BB King Freestyle’, Drake reflects on his career and talks about the way people treat him now that he’s a superstar – something he struggles to deal with.

He raps: “I come with a lot of complications inside me/It’s always people misleadin’ me that’ll try and guide me/Everyone wants to try me, but no ones wants to buy me/Everyone wants to meet me, but no one wants to keep me/Everyone talkin’ lemons when everything is peachy/Everyone got they hands out, and it ain’t to reach me.”

Listen to ‘BB King Freestyle’ below:

Drake recently acknowledged that he expects some people will “hate on” his forthcoming new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with his 2016 album ‘Views’.

Set for release in January 2021, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be the follow-up to June 2018’s ‘Scorpion’.

Meanwhile, Drizzy has been given Barack Obama‘s “stamp of approval” to play him in a prospective film.

In the latest episode of Complex‘s 360 With Speedy Morman, the former United States president answered a variety of questions ranging from this year’s presidential election to the coronavirus pandemic, to his comments on rap music increasing Donald Trump’s support among Black male voters, and more.

Complex News host Speedy Morman also asked Obama if he would “give the thumbs up” for Drake to portray his likeness in a potential film or biopic.

“I will say this – Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama replied.

“I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready…Drake has – more importantly – my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”