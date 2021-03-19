Listen to Dru Chen’s groovy new single ‘Replay’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Dru Chen has released his latest single, ‘Replay’.

The track – his first for the year – was written with the help of fellow Singaporean artist Gentle Bones, as well as Jesse Bear and Kathy Hinch, Chen revealed via a press release. The infectious new tune tackles the topic of wanting to rewind time and “replay” the first time you meet someone special.

‘Replay’ features a thick bassline set against keyboards, intricate electronic guitar chords, and vibrant synths. Listen to it below.

Chen described the track as a “nostalgic look at love discovered and renewed through the VHS tinted lens of a 1990’s kid who grew up with neo-soul music, high-top sneakers, and baggy jeans”.

“Music is no longer confined to genres or even decades. This is a love song for the ages, and it brings me back to my childhood just as it keeps me looking current and peering into the future,” Chen added.

He also gave high praise to the other songwriters on the track: “Jesse Bear blessed us with the seed of the composition, and Joel Tan a.k.a Gentle Bones shaped it with contribution from myself and Kathy Hinch into what it is today – a true pocket soul jam.”

‘Replay’ is the follow-up to Chen’s previous single, ‘Givin’ It Up’. That track, which was released in late October, featured two collaborators of the late icon Prince: keyboardist, producer and singer-songwriter Dr. Fink and Indian-Australian guitarist Harts.

Prior to the release of ‘Givin’ It Up’, Chen released two other singles in 2020, ‘Future Me + U’ and ‘Who We R’. In October, Chen was also credited with co-writing ‘Carnival’, an upcoming theme song for Riot Games’ popular game, League Of Legends.