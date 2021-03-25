Listen to Dry Cleaning cover Grimes’ ‘Oblivion’ for 4AD 40th anniversary compilation

Dry Cleaning have covered Grimes’ 2012 track, ‘Oblivion’ for the third instalment of 4AD’s ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ 40th-anniversary compilation release.

Side three of the record dropped yesterday (March 24) and includes four covers of songs originally performed by artists signed to 4AD.

As with the previous two instalments, those performing the covers on side three currently feature on the London-based independent label’s roster.

Advertisement

Aside from Dry Cleaning, the third part of the compilation showcases Future Islands’ take on ‘The Moon Is Blue’ by Colourbox, a Jenny Hval cover of ‘Sunbathing’ by Lush and Bradford Cox’s rendition of The Breeders’ ‘Mountain Battles’.

For their part, Dry Cleaning transform Grimes’ peppy ‘Oblivion’ into a hazier, more introspective number. Listen to it below, along with the other tracks on side three.

The first two sides of the compilation featured covers performed by Tkay Maidza, The Breeders, Efterklang, Tune-Yards and more.

The entire ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ collection will be released digitally on April 2, before dropping on vinyl and CD on July 23. In total, it is set to feature 18 tracks.

Per a press statement, the first 12 months’ profits from the release will be donated to The Harmony Project, an LA-based charity helping make arts education accessible to disadvantaged children.

Advertisement

For side four, Big Thief will cover The Breeders’ ‘Off You’, while SOHN, Becky and the Birds and Ex:RE will take on tracks by This Mortal Coil/Tim Buckley, Bon Iver and Blonde Redhead, respectively.

Earlier this week, Dry Cleaning announced a tour of UK and Ireland for 2022. Their debut album ‘New Long Leg’, featuring the lead single ‘Strong Feelings’, is out next month.