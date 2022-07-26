Listen to Dry Cleaning’s new single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’

Dry Cleaning have today unveiled a new single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’ – check it out below.

Dry Cleaning recently headlined the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall as part of Meltdown, airing new single ‘Don’t Press Me’ as part of their set. The song was the first taster of their upcoming second album ‘Stumpwork’, which will arrive on October 21 and follow their 2021 debut album ‘New Long Leg’.

That latter record entered the UK charts at Number Four and landed on many album of the year lists.

Now, the next single from the upcoming project has been shared and you can listen to it here.

Speaking about the new track, the band said: “The lyrics were partly inspired by phone calls with a friend who was living and working in the Arctic.

“The song developed from a keyboard, bass and clarinet jam. This then took shape during our pre-recording sessions with John Parish and Joe Jones in Bristol and finalised at Rockfield studios a month later, with some musical inspiration coming from the dramatic scores of John Barry. The song is observational and sensual.”

Speaking to NME recently about being personally selected by Grace Jones to play Meltdown, bassist Lewis Maynard from the band said: “We were at a festival when we got told. Our booking agent was like, ‘Right, you want to sit down for this one’ and told us all together. Some of us felt sick because of it.”

“She’s such a hero,” drummer Nick Buxton says. “We love all of those Compass Point records, and especially with Trevor Horn. She’s had such an amazing career.”

“I think the control she has over her own image generally is very inspiring,” added singer Florence Shaw. “She’s really the queen of wrestling the narrative about herself, and the choices she makes, back from the press or from other people. She’s amazing at that.”

Dry Cleaning reunited with acclaimed producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Eels) for ‘Stumpwork’.

“I think there’s more space in it,” guitarist John Dowse told NME about ‘Stumpwork’. “When you do the first one, every take you do you’re anxious, like, ‘This has to be the one’. When you do the second [album], you realise it doesn’t have to be the one – you just do your thing and then try something.

“Sometimes it gets on [the album], sometimes it doesn’t. I guess you just put yourself under a bit less pressure, and that made a big difference.”