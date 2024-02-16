Listen to Dua Lipa’s empowering new single ‘Training Season’

Dua Lipa has released her new single ‘Training Season’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the second preview of the pop star’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled third album, following on from 2023’s ‘Houdini’.

Speaking about ‘Training Season’, Lipa explained: “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline [Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry)] and Tobias [Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs)] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER’, and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.”

She continued: “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience.

“I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

‘Training Season’ is accompanied by an official video directed by Vincent Haycock (Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender). The visuals begin with Lipa listening to a barrage of voicemails from former dates, who are apologising and asking for a second chance.

Later, the singer realises she is surrounded by men competing for her attention as she thinks about what she wants: “Are you somebody who can go there?/ ‘Cause I don’t wanna have to show ya/ If that ain’t you, then let me know, yeah/ ‘Cause training season’s over.”

‘Training Season’ was written by Lipa, along with Ailin, Jesso Jr., Danny L Harle and Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker, with Harle and Parker on production duties. Tune in above.

Lipa gave the single its live debut when she opened the Grammys 2024 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the star has revealed that she wrote 97 songs for her forthcoming third album. Lipa previously called the record “psychedelic pop-infused”, citing Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, Blur, Moby and Gorillaz as influences.

She has also said that she attempted to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun” on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’.

In other news, Dua Lipa is set to perform at next month’s BRIT Awards 2024 where she is nominated in three categories: Song Of The Year (‘Dance The Night’), Artist Of The Year and Pop Act.

