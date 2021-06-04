Listen to Dua Lipa’s new song ‘Can They Hear Us?’ from the ‘Gully’ soundtrack

Dua Lipa has shared a new song today (June 4) – you can listen to ‘Can They Hear Us?’ below.

The new song appears on the soundtrack to Gully, the debut feature film from director Nabil Elderkin who had previously worked with Dua Lipa on the video for ‘Don’t Start Now’.

The film features Travis Scott and has an accompanying soundtrack featuring music from 21 Savage, ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel and more.

Listen to ‘Can They Hear Us?’ here:

Earlier this week (May 31), the boss of Dua Lipa’s record label revealed that the musician is “already thinking” about her third album.

The singer released the hugely successful ‘Future Nostalgia’ in early 2020, and said the following month that she was thinking about album three “sooner rather than later”.

In an interview with Variety, Joe Kentish, the new president of Warner Records UK, reflected on the success of ‘Future Nostalgia’ and confirmed that ideas are already being shared regarding what’s next.

“It’s The Terminator of albums, it just cannot be stopped!” he said of the 2020 album. “Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform. And her work ethic is legendary. We use her as an example to other artists at the label and I know her management company, Tap Music, do the same.”

Kentish also promised that the record would be “something completely different and at scale.” He added: “She’s taking time to fully realise the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”

In a five-star review of ‘Future Nostalgia’, NME said: “When [Dua Lipa] made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released.

“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”