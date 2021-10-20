Duran Duran have released ‘Give It All Up’ featuring Tove Lo, the latest cut from the pop legends’ new album ‘FUTURE PAST‘.

The song follows the previously released single ‘INVISIBLE’, the Chai collaboration ‘MORE JOY‘, the Giorgio Moroder-produced ‘TONIGHT UNITED‘ and this week’s ‘ANNIVERSARY‘. All songs feature on the band’s 15th record, which is out this Friday (October 22).

Lo’s voice blends with frontman Simon Le Bon’s voice at the songs dreamy chorus, which features the lyrics: “Anyway lover what you think I’m gonna do? / When it’s all over I give it all up for you giving up believing giving up completely for you.”

The news comes ahead of a special livestream event via Dreamstage tomorrow (October 21) that will include an exclusive live Q&A with the band and renowned Billboard editor, Larry Flick, as they reveal untold stories about their time together.

BAFTA-winning filmmaker Alison Jackson, who helmed the band’s recent ‘ANNIVERSARY’ video, will also join the livestream for the global premiere of Double Take (watch trailer).

Double Take is a 30-minute documentary film by award-winning director, Gerry Fox, and Una Burnand, that provides exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and production work for ‘ANNIVERSARY”s music video.

Tickets for the livestream are available here. The performance will replay for US audiences as 1am BST, followed by a 72-hour VOD period.

The band have also worked with Ivorian Doll, Erol Alkan and Blur’s Graham Coxon for their new album, which you can pre-order/pre-save here.

Elsewhere, the group said recently that Coxon “fitted into the band like a glove” on their new record.