Listen to Electrico’s laid-back new single ‘Easy Come Easy Go’

Singaporean rock band Electrico are back with the single, ‘Easy Come Easy Go’, and a confirmed release date for their first EP of new material in over a decade.

The track – which released last Friday (June 25) on all major streaming platforms – features a laid-back sound with a funky bassline, bright guitar work and tight percussions.

The song’s themes touch upon taking an easy approach to life, its lyrics featuring nuggets of advice like “You should never laugh at someone / If it comes back, it’s looking you straight in the eye”.

Listen to ‘Easy Come Easy Go’ below.

‘Easy Come Easy Go’ is the second single that the veteran band have released from their upcoming EP ‘Left Of The Century’, scheduled for release on July 16. The four-track project marks the first collection of new music that the trio have released since their 2008 album ‘We Satellites’. ‘Left Of The Century’ will also feature previously released single ‘Fire In The Sky’, as well as ‘The One’ and ‘Influenza’.

A remix of ‘Easy Come Easy Go’ helmed by Singaporean turntablist KoFlow will also be released on July 2.

In March this year, Electrico returned to the public eye after a long period of dormancy with a reissue campaign that put their entire discography on streaming services for the first time.

They also released the live EP ‘B-sides Live at the Power Station’, that saw the three-piece rework their older material with string and brass sections.