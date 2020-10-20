Hear Elephant Gym’s post-apocalyptic new single ‘Dear Humans’

Taiwan’s Elephant Gym have released their new song ‘Dear Humans’ on streaming platforms, after its music video premiered last week.

In the video’s YouTube description, the math rock trio explained that the song is “a letter written to the humans who left the Earth when the apocalypse came.”

“To all the living humans who expect or are afraid of the coming of apocalypse: People made big mistakes. People regretted making them. People admitted the wrongs. Now, people are begging to be forgiven by the world. But why not start making amends right away? Love those who deserve to be loved. Cherish every form of life and every inch of land.”

“We are the pets that accompanied you in the past, but then you left us here alone. We are dogs, cats, turtles and potted plants,” the description reads. “And now, please listen to what we have to say.”

Listen to the song below:

And watch the whimsical music video below:

Elephant Gym wrote ‘Dear Humans’ for their “crossover project” with the Taiwanese theatre company Shakespeare’s Sisters Group, the production Big Band Species. The show will premiere on October 23 and run until October 25 at the Taipei National Theater.

In a Facebook post, Elephant Gym said they would appear onstage during Big Band Species to perform, teasing that they had surprises in store. that the actors will be singing ‘Dear Humans’ in the play. Tickets to the production are available here.

Elephant Gym is a trio consisting of siblings KT (bass) and Tell Chang (guitar), and Chia-Chin Tu (drums).

The band released their debut album ‘Angle’ in 2014. They also have two EPs, ‘Balance’ and ‘Work.’ In 2018, they released their latest album ‘Underwater’, which they supported with a world tour, including a stop at SXSW in Austin, Texas.