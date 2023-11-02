Listen to Empire State Bastard’s thrashing new track ‘Tired, Naw?’

Empire State Bastard have shared their vicious new track ‘Tired, Naw?’ – check it out below.

The song – the original version of ‘Tired, Aye?’ from 2023 album ‘Rivers Of Heresy‘ – opens with a wall of harsh instrumentals and screeching vocals from Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil.

According to a press release, much of the album was written remotely, with Mike Vennart laying down guitar, bass and guide drums before Simon Neil added his vocals.

However, with ‘Tired, Aye?’, while Neil added his vocal parts, he also removed everything else bar the drums in the process. Now, ‘Tired, Naw?’ re-introduces the track as Vennart had originally intended it.

“We’re delighted to share the fully suited, original version of ‘Tired, Aye?’: ’Tired, Naw?’,” Empire State Bastard shared in a press statement. “The magical Mike Bourne has created another outstanding, mind-bending video for the song. It’s pure nightmare fuel. Sweet dreams.”

Check it out below.

Speaking to NME during an In Conversation video interview earlier this year, Neil spoke about why now was the right time for the metal outfit to be trying something new. “We couldn’t have made this music, this album or this band even 10 years ago when we started talking about it,” he shared. “Our experiences in the meantime have given us the knowledge and the expertise to do it.”

He added that that he’s been “learning to scream with a bit of stamina for a change”.

Reviewing ‘Rivers Of Heresy’ back in August, NME described the record as a “wonderfully weird ultraviolence from Biffy spin-off”, adding: “With help from Slayer‘s Dave Lombardo and Bitch Falcon‘s Naomi Macleod – take us on a wild grindcore ride.”