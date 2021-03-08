Listen to ena mori’s intricate new single ‘TALK! TALK!’

Japanese-Filipino pop singer ena mori has released an intricately-woven new single titled ‘TALK! TALK!’.

The song, produced by Timothy Run, arrived on major streaming services on Friday (March 5). The song starts off with ena mori singing on top of a cappella harmonies before it kicks in with upbeat percussion, kooky samples and dramatic string swoops.

Hear ena mori’s latest single below.

Announcing the release of the song on Instagram, the artist said the song is about “dealing with many voices in your head.”

“The more we isolate ourselves the more voices that hunt us, and this is a song reflecting my own issues,” she said. “It was challenging making this record since we were all far away from each other, but I had so much fun working with this track.”

In another post on the same day, the artist said writing ‘TALK! TALK!’ was an eye-opening experience. “In isolation and had nothing to do but to reflect through the sound I was creating, it truly challenged me to face my emotions and confidence,” she said.

“I wanted to share this because I know they are many out there that are about to fall at the edge of something meaningful.” She added the writing process taught her to be kind to her creation.

“Everyone who is struggling to create, I encourage you, don’t let go. Embrace your loneliness,” she said, “Take time to learn something about yourself. It might be ugly, but if it’s not now, when?”

ena mori debuted in 2018 with her single ‘Got U Good’, which was followed up with other tracks such as ‘Light’ and ‘Telephone’.

Her self-titled debut EP, released last February, was nominated for the Asian Songwriter Award category at Taiwan’s 11th Golden Indie Music Awards in October. The EP also

made NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.

In November, ena mori released a new version of her single ‘FALL INLOVE!’, which is a ’80s-driven ballad version of the pop single.