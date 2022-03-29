Listen to ‘Everything Everything”s new disco pop single ‘I Want A Love Like This’

Everything Everything have shared their new disco pop single ‘I Want A Love Like This’ – you can view the video for the track below.

It follows previous singles ‘Teletype’ and ‘Bad Friday’ from their forthcoming new album ‘Raw Data Feel’, which will be released on May 20. You can pre-order the record here.

Speaking about their new single, the band said: “This song started as a challenge Alex set Jon to demo a ‘4-chord banger’ that he could put through a particular rhythmic processor on his home-made modular synthesiser. It’s another very instinctive and impulsive composition, talking about a new relationship and a feel of optimism and possibility.”

The group have used A.I. to help them create some of the songs on the new album. They created a programme using “the entire terms and conditions of LinkedIn, the ancient epic poem Beowulf, 400,000 4Chan forum posts and the teachings of Confucius,” according to a statement.

The result has helped to form the album’s lyrics, artwork and aesthetic.

Alongside the new album drop, the group are releasing a new limited-edition lyric book called CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music. This will also arrive on May 20.

It’s described as “a full-colour, hardback edition presenting the lyrics to all songs released by the band including b-sides, rarities and new album Raw Data Feel” and a “treasure trove of previously unseen images featured alongside the lyrics, including behind-the-scenes archive material of notebooks, chord sheets, set lists and photos.”

Everything Everything also recently shared details of new UK tour dates for 2022, rescheduling their planned spring 2021 UK and Ireland tour by a year. You can purchase tickets here.

See the new dates below.

MARCH 2022

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

31 – Rock City, Nottingham



APRIL 2022

1 – O2 Academy Leeds

2 – Newcastle University

4 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

5 – O2 Academy Liverpool

7 – Waterfront, Norwich

8 – Manchester Academy

9 – O2 Academy Birmingham

11 – O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Brighton Dome

13 – The Roundhouse, London

16 – Academy, Dublin