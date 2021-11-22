Listen to .Feast’s bluesy new single, ‘Maju’

Indonesian rock band .Feast have released the new single ‘Maju’.

The track was released today (November 22) via Sun Eater as the band’s contribution to the soundtrack of Indonesian period war film Kadet 1947.

The track kicks off with a bluesy acoustic guitar before making way for flutes, strings, and a skeletal electronic beat. ‘Maju’ gains momentum midway, turning into a song that sounds part Ratatat dance rock and part vintage blues rock.

.Feast have also shared a lyric video for ‘Maju’, which features footage from the film. Kadet 1947 will be released in Indonesia this Thursday (November 25). Watch it below.

Earlier this year, .Feast announced the Multisemesta, a multimedia project that charts the conceptual journey explored in .Feast’s EPs and albums, including ‘Membangung & Menghancurkan’, their next full-length via Sun Eater.

Multisemesta, presented as an Instagram account, leads to other accounts dedicated to different versions of Earth, with an EP or album representing each dimension.

According to the band’s Instagram post, ‘Maju’ had been circulating “under the auspices of the Earth-02 lighting board”, referring to their 2018 EP ‘Beberapa Orang Memaafkan’, which is labeled as “Earth-02” in the Multisemesta.

So far, the band have released 2017 full-length debut ‘Multiverses’, which relates to “Earth-03”, and their 2020 mini-album, ‘Uang Muka’ (“Earth-08”).

Their next album ‘Membangung & Menghancurkan’ will tell the tale of “Earth-05”.

In September, .Feast released the song ‘Ali’ as part of their label Sun Eater’s monthly release series ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later’.