Listen to Feeder’s storming new track ‘Magpie’

Feeder have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Torpedo’ – listen to ‘Magpie’ below.

The band’s 11th studio album, announced last month, follows 2019 record ‘Tallulah’ and lands on March 18, 2022 via Big Teeth Music, with the band heading out on a UK tour the following month.

Discussing ‘Magpie’, frontman Grant Nicholas said: “I first wrote the riff to ‘Magpie’ at home during lockdown on my Gibson J45 acoustic. I had an almost heavy dance groove idea in my head when writing it and also when approaching the production, and how to capture this feeling and sound.

Advertisement

“The lyrics were mainly written on my daily walks and runs to Finsbury Park during lockdown. It was a very observational process for me and mentions my childhood superstition for Magpie birds that I had spotted every day.

Nicholas added: “The song’s chorus touches on the frustration that I think we all feel, and especially felt at that time, about the future in general. It also addresses the impact social media and how it can affect peoples’ belief, dreams and mental wellbeing.”

“We are all kind of servants to the system in some way and our own feelings and emotions – it’s just how each person deals with them in their own way. It’s definitely one of my favourite tracks on the ‘Torpedo’ album and was fun to write and record some big riffs.”

The band are set to tour behind ‘Torpedo’ next year, with dates beginning in Bexhill on April 23. The dates will then run into May and finishing with a huge London gig at Brixton Academy on May 6.

Advertisement

See Feeder’s upcoming tour dates below:

APRIL 2022

23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

24 – Oxford, Academy

26 – Southampton, Guildhall

27 – Bristol, Academy

29 – Manchester, Academy

30 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

MAY 2022

2 – Newcastle, University

3 – Nottingham, Rock City

5 – Birmingham, Institute

​6 – London, Brixton Academy