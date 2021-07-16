Listen to Fern.’s first Tagalog single, ‘Kagandahan’

Filipino singer-songwriter Fern. – real name Fern Tan – has issued a new single, ‘Kagandahan’, via Island Records Philippines today (July 16).

The track marks his first-ever single written in Tagalog, and follows his previous 2021 efforts ‘Whatever This Is’ and ‘Baby Rye’.

‘Kagandahan’ is a patient, guitar-driven track that contains whispers of Auto-Tune and a deep-seated meditation on life, people, and – according to Fern in a press release – “the beauty of anything in this world”.

Fern.’s father wrote the original song, which he later rewrote and produced. Listen to ‘Kagandahan’ below.

“[The song] talks about how we’re often scared of losing beauty that we believe is in our possession,” Fern. said in a statement, “and how this fear often robs us of enjoying the beauty while [it’s] right in front of us.”

The hushed affair, which was mixed by Sonny Zero, is the result of a solitary recording process. “I recorded all my vocals in my bedroom,” Fern said, “and I think it’s because singing just hits differently when you’re alone – in my opinion, at least.”

Earlier this year, Fern. released ‘Whatever This Is’ with a medieval-themed music video in May, along with ‘Baby Rye’ in February.

His song ‘Kaori’ was also included in 88rising offshoot Paradise Rising’s ‘semilucent’ mixtape, which featured fellow Filipino artists Kiana V, Jason Dhakal, Moophs, Leila Alcasid and Massiah.

After making his debut in 2017 with the single ‘Into You’ and a self-titled EP, Fern. released his debut album ‘Loveless’ in 2019. The album contained ‘Sweet’ and ‘Look Into My Eyes’, collaborative tracks that featured Kiana V and Alcasid respectively.

In 2020, he kept up the momentum with the songs ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Want U Bad’, and ‘Blinded’.