Listen to Filipino band The Juans’ romantic new song ‘Anghel’

Filipino pop rock band The Juans have released their latest single, ‘Anghel’.

The romantic track, out today (October 1) on all major streaming platforms, is about finding a love that you just can’t lose – an angel, in other words.

In the chorus, vocalist Carl Guevarra sings, “Ikaw ay anghel na bumaba sa lupa / Para sagipin ang puso kong nalulumbay / Ikaw ay anghel na bumihag sa akin / ‘Wag ka nang mawala sa akin” – “You’re an angel who went down here on earth / To save my lonely heart / You are the angel who captured my heart / Please don’t leave my side”.

Listen to ‘Anghel’ here:

‘Anghel’ follows their track called ‘Dulo’, released last August, which will be part of the pop rock outfit’s upcoming album.

The Juans – composed of Guevarra, Japs Mendoza (guitar), Chael Adriano (bass), RJ Cruz (guitar) and Joshua Coronel (drums) – are set to perform alongside SB19 and other local acts for TM Doble Dekada Piyestang Pina-Easy. The free event is happening on October 5 at 6pm on the Facebook page of TM Tambayan.