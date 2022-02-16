Listen to Filipino boyband Alamat’s bright new single, ‘ABKD’

Filipino pop boyband Alamat have returned with a new single, ‘ABKD’.

The track arrived on Monday (February 14) to mark the group’s first anniversary since their debut, and received with an animated lyric video featuring cartoonish drawings in a school setting. Watch it below.

‘ABKD’ marks the pop group’s first release of the year, following their remake of pop rock band Maldita’s ‘Porque’ in late October, and ‘Kasmala’ before that in August.

‘Kasmala’ received a music video that touched upon themes of colonialism and bigotry, serving as a rebuke to modern-day racism and drawing heavy influence from the #StopAsianHate campaign.

Prior to ‘Kasmala’, the group released a slew of singles – including debut track ‘kbye’, ‘Sandigan’ and ‘Tibay ‘Yan’ with Inigo Pascual – throughout the year.

Alamat formed in 2020, and consists of eight members Taneo, Mo, Jao, Tomas, R-Ji, Valfer, Gami and Alas. With each member hailing from a different part of the Philippines, the group have made it a point to sing in seven different Filipino languages in their songs.