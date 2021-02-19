Listen to Filipino indie-pop band The Sundown’s new single, ‘Don’t Forget Tonight’

Filipino indie-pop outfit The Sundown have released their latest single, ‘Don’t Forget Tonight’.

The track is the Cebu quintet’s first release on their new label, Island Records Philippines, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group that launched locally last July. ‘Don’t Forget Tonight’ is the band’s second single, following the release of instrumental track ‘Intro’ and ‘UwU’ last year.

‘Don’t Forget Tonight’, like its predecessor ‘UwU’, is a mix of anthemic pop-rock and indie-pop, with thumping drums, shimmering synths, punchy guitars, and gang vocals over the energetic chorus. Hear it below:

Lyrically, ‘Don’t Forget Tonight’ sees the band take on the topic of a budding romance, when everything’s light and breezy, and a couple spends a night together creating new memories, unafraid of what the next day may bring.

The band first premiered the track in August last year, during a Quarantine Sessions performance. Watch the performance below.

The Sundown is the first band from Cebu to be signed by Island Records, who now join the likes of One Click Straight, Fern., Zack Tabudlo, Lala Vinzon, and alternative bands juan karlos and Over October.

The Sundown formed in 2019 after guitarist Vincent Eco tweeted that he was looking for new people to play music with. Last year, they emerged victorious at the San Miguel Wanderbattle, beating fellow Cebu natives Sansette and Manila’s Allen&Elle and Morobe.

As Wanderbattle winners, The Sundown secured the opportunity to perform live at Wanderland Music & Arts Festival. The fest was ultimately postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and staged a virtual event in October.