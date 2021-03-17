Listen to Filipino metal band Faspitch’s intense new single, ‘Pain’

Filipino metal band Faspitch have made their return with the release of a new single, titled ‘Pain’.

‘Pain’ is the quintet’s first new track since 2019’s ‘Flame’ and ‘Skin’. The single, which dropped today (March 17), boasts low-tuned chugging guitar riffs, pummelling bass and thundering drums, coupled with vocalist Henry Allen’s gritty vocals.

Listen to Faspitch’s heavy new track ‘Pain’ below.

Faspitch also have more music on the way. The group told Bandwagon that ‘Pain’ will be “part of a pair of songs, the second of which we’ll release later this year”, and that “there won’t be any shortage of new Faspitch material in the near future”.

Earlier this week, Faspitch also announced a free virtual concert, which they have been teasing on social media since February. They will perform for Tower Sessions on Saturday, March 20. The show will be streamed via Tower Sessions’ Facebook page and YouTube channel from 7pm, Philippines time.

Faspitch formed in 2000 and released their debut single ‘Staying This Way’ in 2004. The band released their debut album ‘The Future Of Ear Repair’ in 2006 before releasing their self-titled sophomore album in 2014.

The band also released a two-track project in 2019. The project featured two original tracks ‘Skin’ and ‘Flame’.