Listen to Filipino rap group 1096 Gang’s new song ‘Matsalab’

Filipino hip-hop crew 1096 Gang have released a new lyric video for their latest track ‘Matsalab’.

‘Matsalab’ – which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, June 22 – has amassed over 30,000 views and counting at the time of writing. A release date for the song’s arrival onto streaming platforms has not been announced.

Watch the ‘Matsalab’ lyric video, produced by Lloyd Gaco, which features cutouts of 1096’s five members – Luci J, Ghetto Gecko, Guddhist Gunatita, Youngwise and Polo Pi – bouncing around the screen:

‘Matsalab’ was produced by Emzee and spans over five minutes, giving each rapper adequate time in the spotlight. It follows the release of ‘Gawin’ in early May. That song came with an accompanying music video that sees the group rapping on the streets as their posse perform tricks on skateboards.

1096 Gang are best known for their song ‘Pajama Party (Cypher 1)’, which was released December 2020 and later went viral due to a TikTok dance trend. A month later, the group followed up with ‘Buhay’, which has since accumulated over 860,000 streams on various platforms.

In between releases, 1096 Gang members have been dropping their own solo material. Earlier this year, Guddhist Gunatita released the 10-track solo album ‘Metamorphosis’, and more recently dropped the single ‘Ugat’.