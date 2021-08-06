Listen to Filipino rapper Matthaios’ debut EP, ‘The Boy Wonder’, featuring SB19’s Ken, Michael Pacquiao and more

Filipino rapper Matthaios has dropped a new EP titled ‘The Boy Wonder’. The four-track debut EP was released onto streaming platforms today (August 6) and features collaborations with Ken of P-pop band SB19, Michael Pacquiao, and Felip.

The EP, released via local imprint MIDA$, also features Lonezo, Dudut, Tricia Baylosis, and Soulthrll.

Listen to ‘The Boy Wonder’ below.

His latest release also sees a remix of Mathhaios’ 2020 hit single ‘Pangga’ that features Felip, Pacquiao, and Soultrll.

‘The Boy Wonder’ arrives a week after he began teasing its release on social media. He also indicated that some of the tracks taken off ‘The Boy Wonder’ would include music videos expected soon. Notably, the EP is released on the rapper’s birthday.

The EP comes after Matthaios launched his latest single ‘Alright’ in April, a collaborative track featuring Awi Columna and Dudut.

The same month, Matthaios collaborated with Southeast Asian artists Raisa, Yonnyboii and Sprite on the trilingual track ‘Trust Again’, a collaborative project inspired by Disney film Raya And The Last Dragon.

In February, Matthaios dropped the music video for ‘Vibe Check’ featuring fellow rapper Lonezo, taken off his ‘Vibe’ trilogy.

Last year, he released a string of singles, including ‘Nararahuyo’, ‘Thank You, God (TYG)’, and ‘Binibini’ featuring Calvin De Leon, as well as a slower version of ‘Vibe With Me’.

By the end of 2020, Matthaios was ranked among the most-streamed local artists on Spotify Philippines, placing him alongside the likes of Ben&Ben, Moira Dela Torre, indie band December Avenue and rock band Parokya Ni Edgar, and more.