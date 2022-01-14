Listen to Filipino singer-songwriter Recio’s latest EP, ‘How Does It Feel’

Filipino singer-songwriter Recio has unveiled his latest EP titled ‘How Does It Feel’.

The release dropped on streaming services via Tarsier Records on Friday (January 14), following a string of singles released last year.

The EP from the indie, lo-fi, and R&B music artist contains five self-written songs, including previously-released tracks ‘Tired Eyes’, ‘Know’ and ‘Price O’ Love’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘How Does It Feel’ below.

It contains two new additions to his repertoire: the EP’s title track and ‘In Bloom’.

‘How Does It Feel’ arrives less than a year after he teased its release with ‘Tired Eyes’ in May last year, shortly after signing as an artist under Tasrsier, a label owned by Philippines media conglomerate ABS-CBN.

The artist also released the track ‘Know’ in August last year, which dropped alongside an accompanying visual, as well as ‘Price O’ Love’ in October.

In previous press releases, Recio noted that the mellow ‘Tired Eyes’ was reflective of his personal feelings during quarantine. Meanwhile, alternative rap track ‘Price O’ Love’ deals with self-exploration and mindless decisions.

Advertisement

He said ‘Price O’ Love’ came at a time when he lived a decadent lifestyle with constant partying and vices. “The song represents a shift in perspective I had when I realised that I wanted something else in my life,” he said in October.

“The persona in the song recalls various experiences they had while on a night out, using their vices as a way to escape their emotions. Despite this, the lines do point towards a desire to change their lifestyle.”

Recio – real name Joaquin Alfonso Manuel B. Recio – has been recording and releasing singles since 2020, debuting with his first three-track EP called ‘Music For Your Valentines’.