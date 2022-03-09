Listen to Finneas’ moving cover of Bon Iver’s ‘Flume’

Finneas has shared a cover of Bon Iver‘s 2008 track ‘Flume’ for Spotify Singles – check it out below.

Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator released his debut album ‘Optimist’ last October, and the new two-track live release also features a special version of the album track ‘Medieval’ alongside the Bon Iver cover.

In a statement, Finneas said he was “honoured to finally be able to get into the brand new and beautiful Spotify Studios to record these songs in these special arrangements”.

Listen to Finneas cover Bon Iver’s ‘Flume’ and play ‘Medieval’ for Spotify Singles below.

Reviewing Finneas’ debut solo album ‘Optimist’ upon its release last year, NME said: “He made his name producing and writing for his megastar sister Billie Eilish, and now it’s Finneas’ turn to step into the spotlight. ‘Optimist’ has been a long time coming – it follows a whopping 23 singles released since 2016 – and fully justifies why he’s become the industry’s producer du jour.

“The record takes two paths to do that – classic, timeless pop songwriting and something more modern and cutting-edge. He excels at both, bringing rich, warm melodies to life while flexing his experimental chops.”

Eilish and Finneas met with President Joe Biden in The White House last month. The musician siblings were invited, along with their parents Maggie and Patrick, to meet the US President following their support for Biden during the 2020 US election.

The pair’s most recent new music was a song for Pixar’s upcoming movie Turning Red, wherein the powerhouse siblings – Finneas appearing as part of the fictional boyband 4*Town (a tongue-in-cheek riff on *NSYNC) – take fans right back to 2002.