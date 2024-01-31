Listen to Florence + The Machine’s cover of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ from Jack Antonoff’s ‘The New Look’ soundtrack

Florence + The Machine has shared a new cover of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ – created for the soundtrack of the new series The New Look. Check it out below.

Shared today (January 31), the new cover sees Florence Welch put her own signature spin on the Vera Lynn classic track; originally released back in 1942 and famously one that gave hope to the UK during the Second World War.

In the track, Welch adds her majestic vocals to the original lyrics, gradually building up into the eruptive chorus. “There’ll be bluebirds over The white cliffs of Dover/ Tomorrow, just you wait and see/ There’ll be love and laughter/ And peace ever after/ Tomorrow, when the world is free,” she sings.

Check it out below.

The cover of Lynn comes as the lead single from Jack Antonoff’s official soundtrack for The New Look – a forthcoming new series on Apple TV+.

With more tracks set to be released in the coming weeks, the soundtrack has been described as an “immersive, contemporary” release, curated and produced by the Bleacher’s frontman. It is also set to see other artists, including Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave and Perfume Genius put their own spin on popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs.

As for the series, the upcoming historical drama is created by Todd A. Kessler and focuses on renowned fashion designers as they navigated the horrors of the Second World War. It stars Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

It will arrive globally on Apple TV+ on February 14, and span across 10 episodes. Others included in the cast are Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close. Check out the tracklist for the series below, as well as the official trailer.

The New Look tracklist is:

1. Florence + The Machine – ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’

2. The 1975 – ‘Now Is The Hour’

3. Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Skies’

4. Perfume Genius – ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’

5. Nick Cave – ‘La Vie En Rose’

6. Beabadoobee – ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’

7. Joy Oladokun – ‘I Wished Upon The Moon’

8. Bartees Strange – ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

9. Sam Dew – ‘I Cover The Waterfront’

10. Bleachers – ‘Almost Like Being In Love’

In other Florence + The Machine news, last summer Welch revealed that she had undergone emergency surgery that had “saved her life”. The news came shortly after the singer had to cancel a pair of shows at the Zurich Open Air and Rock en Seine festivals “on medical advice.”

As for Jack Antonoff, the hit producer and artist branded Kanye West a “little cry baby bitch” after learning that the rapper’s new album will drop on the same day as his release with Bleachers.