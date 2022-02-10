Foals have shared a new single today (February 10) – listen to ‘2am’ below.

The song is the latest from their upcoming new album ‘Life Is Yours’ and is the follow-up to last year’s single, ‘Wake Me Up’.

‘Wake Me Up’ landed at Number 12 in NME‘s 50 best songs of 2021 list and was described as “the spiritual sequel to dancier moments like ‘My Number’ and ‘In Degrees’, but in truth it’s the fully realised disco infiltrator they’ve always threatened to write.”

Speaking about their latest track, frontman Yannis Philippakis said, “Musically ‘2am’ is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written.

“It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behaviour, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about expressing that feeling to this upbeat music that’s got a sense of release and the hope of resolution.”

A statement about Foals’ upcoming album, which is yet to receive a release date, said “the group started writing the album in their south London rehearsal space in the oppressive lockdown winter of 2020.”

It added: “They very naturally gravitated towards writing songs with a zeal for escapism: propulsive energy, sun-kissed melodies and transportive lyrical themes, both in terms of time and space. Not only was it an escape from the confinement of the moment, but it also opened a window to a future in which the communal thrill of live shows would once again be a reality.”

Speaking about the new album to NME, Philippakis said: “It was quite a long road, with the pandemic winter and all of that in England. It was everywhere, but it felt especially bleak and encroaching in the UK with the weather, no pubs and how bad COVID got. When we were writing [‘Wake Me Up’], it was almost like wishful thinking that we’d ever come out; that there would be a world to return to. At certain points it felt unremittingly bleak.”

He continued: “We just really wanted to write transporter music that would just take us out of that room and the current time and the whole situation with the pandemic,” said Philippakis. “We wanted to be transported anywhere else. We were craving it for ourselves almost as musical therapy, but also definitely thinking, ‘When and if things get back to normal, it’s going to be a joyous explosion of energy’. We wanted to write music that anticipated that.”

With their seventh studio album in the pipeline, Foals are set to embark on a UK headline tour in April. It follows a bill-topping appearance at this summer’s All Points East festival in London.